Missouri State Senator Initiates Filibuster Amid Ongoing Tax Dispute

In a bold move that has sparked debate within the Senate, Missouri State Senator Mike Moon, from Ash Grove, initiated a filibuster on the Senate floor. The aim of the filibuster is to delay a vote on Governor Mike Parson's appointments to various state boards and agencies. This audacious move is part of Moon's ongoing crusade to resolve a contentious tax dispute between certain businesses and the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Unfolding of the Tax Dispute

The crux of the conflict lies in the department's sudden reinterpretation of state tax laws, which resulted in unexpected tax liabilities for the businesses involved. These businesses now find themselves grappling with financial burdens that they were unprepared for, and Moon is championing their cause.

An Ongoing Battle

This isn't the first time Moon has taken up this issue. In 2021, Moon attempted to override Governor Parson's veto of funds that had been allocated to the affected businesses. His efforts, however, met a roadblock when then-Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Hegeman chose not to support the override. Moon's current actions on the Senate floor can be seen as a response to this past incident. He has highlighted Hegeman's recent appointment to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission as an example of legislators refraining from overriding a governor's veto in hopes of landing future appointments.

The Future of the Appointments

Despite Moon's filibuster, Senate President Caleb Rowden has emphasized the urgency of approving the appointments this week. He has urged his fellow senators to move swiftly, asserting the importance of these appointments to the functioning of state agencies. Yet, Moon is not letting up. His determination is clear as he pushes for the reopening of the audit and reimbursement for the businesses affected by the tax dispute. He has declared that he would cease his objections to the appointments once the businesses are justly compensated.