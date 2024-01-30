Missouri State Seal Honored on its 202nd Anniversary by Congressman Alford

In a historic move, Congressman Mark Alford from Missouri's 4th District introduced a resolution to honor the 202nd anniversary of the Missouri State Seal. Adopted by the Missouri General Assembly on January 11, 1822, the seal is more than an emblem—it is a beacon of Missouri's identity, embodying the qualities of bravery, strength, and unity among its citizens.

The Symbolism of the Missouri State Seal

The resolution underlines the seal's significance in representing Missouri's heritage. It paints a vivid picture of the original design and symbolism of the seal. The state seal of Missouri stands as an enduring testament to the state's identity and values. Its intricate design and profound symbolism encapsulate the spirit of its people, their shared history, and their collective aspirations.

Congressman Alford's Pride in Missouri

In a heartfelt floor speech, Congressman Alford expressed his profound pride in representing Missouri and the significance of the seal to its people. He spoke eloquently of the seal's role in anchoring Missouri's identity, serving as a constant reminder of the state's rich history and promising future. His words resonated deeply with his audience, reflecting their shared pride in their state's emblem.

Aiming to Commemorate and Celebrate

The resolution aims to commemorate the historical creation of the state symbol and celebrate its continued relevance to the citizens of Missouri. It is a powerful tribute to the emblem that has stood the test of time, embodying the spirit of Missouri. The resolution serves as a poignant reminder of the seal's significance, reinforcing its status as an enduring symbol of Missouri's identity and unity.