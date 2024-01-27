Missouri River Hits Record Low, Impacting Omaha Power Plants

In an unforeseen event, the Missouri River registered a record low water level of 3.95 feet at the Omaha gauge on January 16, 2024, surpassing the previous record of 4.09 feet set on Christmas Eve 2022. This unexpected drop in water level led to a series of challenges for the local energy sector, particularly affecting the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), which witnessed difficulties with icing at its coal-fired power plant intakes due to the frigid weather conditions.

Preemptive Measures by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, under the leadership of John Remus, had foreseen the potential for such a situation and had increased water releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, on January 8. This proactive step was taken with the intention to mitigate the risk of ice jams and compensate for the water turning into ice.

Icy Weather Conditions and Reduced River Flow

Despite these preemptive measures, the severe cold and potential ice jams between Ponca State Park and Sioux City, Iowa, reduced the river flow. This reduction had a significant impact on power plants, leading to the temporary shutdown of MidAmerican Energy's Sioux City plant. This in turn affected both MidAmerican and one of OPPD's Nebraska City units, forcing them to halt operations temporarily.

Adaptation and Continuity of Operations

Low river levels and ice also prompted the Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD) to reduce operations at the Florence Water Production Plant. The MUD shifted to wellfields along the Platte River as a precautionary measure to avoid equipment damage and maintain water supply. While the coal plants were affected, other energy sources such as natural gas, wind, and solar played a crucial role in supplementing the power supply. The situation has since stabilized with water flowing under the ice, enabling normal operations to resume.