Missouri River Basin Braces for Below-Average Runoff in 2024

The Missouri River Basin is bracing for a below-average runoff year, as declared by the US Army Corps of Engineers. The forecast is attributed to an amalgamation of factors including significantly lower temperatures and below-normal precipitation throughout the basin. The January runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin was recorded at a paltry 56% of average, amounting to 0.4 million acre-feet.

Annual Runoff Forecast Plummets

The annual runoff forecast for 2024 has taken a hit, currently predicted to be 73% of the average or 18.8 million acre-feet. This is a decrease from the usual 20.1 million acre-feet. Factors such as soil moisture, snowpack conditions, and long-term weather outlooks have been taken into consideration to arrive at this figure. The runoff season, typically beginning around March 1, could witness lower water levels this year.

Energy Generation Dips

In January, energy generation from the six mainstem power plants was also below the usual, producing 540 million kWh compared to the typical 707 million kWh. This dip in energy production could be a direct result of the low runoff levels in the Missouri River Basin.

Mountain Snowpack well below Average

Adding to the concerns, the mountain snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin, a significant contributor to the runoff, is accumulating at rates well below the average. The Fort Peck reach and the Fort Peck to Garrison reach stand at 51% and 64% of the average snowpack respectively, as of February 1. This is worrisome as approximately 60% of the total mountain snowfall is usually accumulated by this date, with the peak typically occurring around April 17.

While the Corps emphasizes that the forecast for reservoir releases and water levels is not set in stone and may be adjusted depending on future weather events or other variables, the current data paints a concerning picture. For those interested in more detailed release forecasts for the mainstem dams, the Corps has provided a website for reference.