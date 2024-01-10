en English
China

Missouri Lawsuit Against China Over COVID-19 Mask Hoarding Partially Proceeds

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:47 pm EST
In a landmark ruling, a federal appeals court in the U.S. Eighth Circuit has paved the way for a portion of a Missouri lawsuit against China to proceed. The lawsuit accuses the Asian superpower of hoarding masks and other personal protective gear during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Legal Implications

The panel upheld a prior lower court decision that dismissed most of Missouri’s case because of the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. This Act shields foreign states from being sued in U.S. courts. However, the judges gave the green light to one allegation, which asserts that China manipulated the personal protective equipment market. Judge David Stras stated that Missouri had furnished enough evidence to surpass a jurisdictional dismissal.

Political Undertones

On the flip side, Chief Judge Lavenski Smith advocated for the complete dismissal of the lawsuit, citing immunity for foreign states. He also pointed out the potential political and diplomatic repercussions that could ensue. Legal experts have predominantly viewed the lawsuit as a political ploy rather than a genuine legal challenge.

Looking Ahead

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey hailed the decision, making plans to return to court to seek remedies. Meanwhile, the Chinese government, which has yet to respond to the lawsuit in court, has shrugged off the claims as groundless.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

