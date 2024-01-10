Missouri Lawsuit Against China Over COVID-19 Mask Hoarding Partially Proceeds

In a landmark ruling, a federal appeals court in the U.S. Eighth Circuit has paved the way for a portion of a Missouri lawsuit against China to proceed. The lawsuit accuses the Asian superpower of hoarding masks and other personal protective gear during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Legal Implications

The panel upheld a prior lower court decision that dismissed most of Missouri’s case because of the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. This Act shields foreign states from being sued in U.S. courts. However, the judges gave the green light to one allegation, which asserts that China manipulated the personal protective equipment market. Judge David Stras stated that Missouri had furnished enough evidence to surpass a jurisdictional dismissal.

Political Undertones

On the flip side, Chief Judge Lavenski Smith advocated for the complete dismissal of the lawsuit, citing immunity for foreign states. He also pointed out the potential political and diplomatic repercussions that could ensue. Legal experts have predominantly viewed the lawsuit as a political ploy rather than a genuine legal challenge.

Looking Ahead

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey hailed the decision, making plans to return to court to seek remedies. Meanwhile, the Chinese government, which has yet to respond to the lawsuit in court, has shrugged off the claims as groundless.