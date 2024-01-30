Missouri Innovation Campus Program: A Beacon of Excellence in Educational Innovation

In a commendable display of academic prowess, students of the Missouri Innovation Campus (MIC) program have once again achieved high academic honors. The nationally recognized initiative, aimed at fostering IT and engineering talent, continues to set a benchmark in educational innovation. A collaborative effort involving the University of Central Missouri, Lee's Summit R-7 School District, Metropolitan Community College, and over 70 business partners, the MIC program is a unique blend of academic rigor and practical exposure.

The MIC Program: Bridging the Gap

Established in 2012, the MIC program's primary focus is to equip graduates with the skills needed for a successful career, reduce higher education costs, and shorten the time to earn a bachelor's degree. The program effectively mitigates the prevalent skills gap while offering students real-world experiences through three-year, year-round, paid internships. The initiative is dedicated to retaining IT and engineering talent within the Kansas City region, thereby contributing to the local economy.

Excellence in Academics and Beyond

The fall 2023 semester saw all four active MIC cohorts maintaining impressive academic standings. The 2020-24 cohort is particularly noteworthy, set to graduate with high GPAs and valuable internship experience. The program's success is clearly reflected in its statistics, with a high percentage of students achieving GPAs above 3.0, and a significant portion attaining a perfect 4.0.

Job-Ready Graduates and Strong Industry Ties

Moreover, the MIC program boasts a full-time employment rate of 99 percent post-graduation, with 91 percent of graduates continuing to work with their internship business partners. This points to the program's successful integration of academic and professional development, yielding job-ready graduates who are well-versed in industry demands.

Offering degrees in various IT and engineering fields, including Data Science, Cybersecurity, Software Engineering, and Business Administration with a focus on Big Data and Computer Science Information Systems, the MIC program allows students to begin their journey in high school. They can complete their bachelor's degree from UCM just two years after graduating high school, a testament to the program's efficient and effective structure.