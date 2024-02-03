Missouri Humane Society Seeks Homes for Rescued Labradors

The Humane Society of Missouri is on a mission to find new homes for dozens of Labrador rescues. The need follows a large-scale rescue operation last month, during which 97 dogs were saved from appalling conditions. Many of the Labs lived either outdoors, exposed to the elements, or in cramped crates with wire bottoms that damaged their paws.

A Herculean Rescue

The rescue operation was no small feat. The dogs were retrieved from Stone County, Missouri, where they were found without adequate food or water. The Humane Society is appealing for donations to help with the rescue efforts, which are projected to surpass $65,000. Two individuals have been charged with animal abuse in connection with the case.

From Rescue to Recovery

Post-rescue, the Labs underwent thorough health evaluations to prepare them for adoption. Robyn Dexter, a member of the Humane Society, participated in the rescue operation and has since opened her home to one of the Labs, named Onyx. Dexter recounts that Onyx is steadily adjusting to her new environment and learning from an older dog in the home.

Public Response and the Path Ahead

The Humane Society notes a heartening public response. Over half of the rescued dogs have already found forever homes, with people traveling from all corners of the country to adopt them. The Society emphasizes the need for adopters to exercise patience as these dogs continue to recuperate and adapt to their new lives. Information about the remaining adoptable Labs is available for those ready to provide a loving home.