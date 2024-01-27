Missouri Football Team Welcomes Corey Batoon as New Defensive Coordinator

In a significant development for Missouri's football program, the University of Missouri has named Corey Batoon as its new defensive coordinator, succeeding Blake Baker. The 55-year-old seasoned coach brings over thirty years of rich coaching experience to the team, including his recent stint as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at South Alabama.
Proven Success and Defensive Philosophy
The announcement of Batoon's appointment was made by MU coach Eli Drinkwitz, who lauded Batoon's proven track record and his alignment with the team's defensive philosophy. Batoon, in response, expressed his gratitude and keenness to be part of the Missouri program, which he perceives as uniquely special and on an upward trajectory.
Rich Coaching Career
Batoon's coaching journey includes roles at reputed institutions like Liberty, Hawaii, Florida Atlantic, Ole Miss, and Central Missouri State. He has been nominated for the prestigious Broyles Award, further cementing his reputation as a formidable coach. His stint at South Alabama was marked by the defense finishing in the top 40 of points allowed per game, alongside notable stop and havoc rates.
The Road Ahead
While the details of Batoon's contract with Missouri remain undisclosed, it is anticipated that the agreement will mark a significant pay raise from his previous salary at South Alabama. Batoon joins a Missouri team that is coming off an 11-2 season with a No. 8 ranking and a Cotton Bowl victory. However, the road ahead is not devoid of challenges. Batoon will be tasked with rebuilding the defense as numerous players have declared for the NFL Draft.