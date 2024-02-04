Missouri Corn Advocates for Farmer Protection in Energy Projects

In an impassioned advocacy for the sanctity of agricultural land, the Missouri Corn Growers Association has thrown its weight behind a bill that aims to shield farmers from the potential misuse of eminent domain for the construction of solar or wind energy installations. The issue, which has been simmering for some time, was brought into sharp focus during the recent annual Legislative Day, an event where members of the Missouri Corn Growers Association engage with lawmakers to deliberate on pressing agricultural matters.

Misuse of Eminent Domain

Bradley Schad, the executive director of Missouri Corn, expressed his grave concerns over the potential exploitation of current legal rights by energy companies. The fear is that these corporations could forcibly acquire farmland by installing just a few energy panels near a farmer's property and then petition for approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission.

Preserving the Agriculture Land

Emphasizing the critical importance of food production, Schad highlighted how essential it is to safeguard agricultural land from being overrun by energy production projects. He argued that while the quest for renewable energy sources is vital, it must not come at the expense of the farmers and their livelihoods.

Backing for Eminent Domain Bills

In response to these concerns, Schad voiced his support for eminent domain bills introduced by Representative Mike Haffner and Senator Jason Bean. These bills are seen as a potential solution to the complex issue of balancing the need for renewable energy sources with the necessity to protect the agricultural sector.