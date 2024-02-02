Missouri Business Owner Admits Guilt in Tax Evasion Case

In a significant development, Floyd H. Kronk III, a 48-year-old entrepreneur from Sedalia, Missouri, has confessed in federal court to evading nearly $136,000 in employment taxes. The proprietor of Transition Construction, Kronk neglected to remit federal income tax, Social Security, and Medicare taxes that he had deducted from his employees' paychecks between 2014 and 2017.

Withholding Taxes for Personal Benefit

Kronk admitted to withholding trust fund taxes from his employees and not depositing any part of them, instead, keeping the funds for his personal use. This malpractice has resulted in a total fiscal loss of $205,066 to the federal government, which includes Kronk's individual income tax filings.

Potential Consequences

As per federal statutes, Kronk is now potentially facing a sentence of up to five years in prison, without the possibility of parole. The final decision on his sentencing is pending, contingent upon the completion of a presentence investigation conducted by the United States Probation Office.

Impact on Transition Construction and Furnell Companies

Transition Construction, founded by Kronk in 2010, employs between six to fifteen individuals. Its primary revenue source is its work conducted for Furnell Companies. The latter manages a hotel and several assisted living facilities throughout Missouri. The implications of Kronk's malfeasance on both his own company and Furnell Companies remain to be seen.