en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Missouri Braces for Severe Winter Weather: National Guard Activated

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Missouri Braces for Severe Winter Weather: National Guard Activated

Missouri Governor Parson has issued an executive order in anticipation of severe winter weather conditions due to hit Nodaway County. The order includes the activation of the National Guard and the waiving of service requirements for commercial vehicles transporting heating fuel. The executive order will remain in effect until January 26, unless extended.

Emergency Measures in Place

In response to the forecasted extreme cold, Emergency Management Director Christy Forney has announced the establishment of three warming stations. Located at the United Methodist Church, Maryville Public Library, and Maryville Community Center, these stations will offer respite from the cold with varying operational hours.

Winter Weather Warning

Nodaway County is under a Winter Weather Warning from the evening of January 11 to the night of January 12. The National Weather Service predicts 4 to 8 inches of snowfall and wind gusts reaching up to 40 mph, which is expected to severely impact travel conditions.

Extreme Cold to Follow Snowstorm

Following the snowstorm, the county is bracing for extremely low temperatures, with a Wind Chill Warning in effect from the evening of January 13 through noon on January 16. Wind chill values could plunge to 15 to 35 degrees below zero. Residents have been advised of the risks of frostbite and hypothermia and the imperative to use the warming stations responsibly.

The county has also highlighted the potential dangers of extreme cold to agriculture, urging farmers to take necessary precautions to protect their crops. The NWS is encouraging the sharing of stories of extreme cold experiences to aid in the prevention of future incidents.

0
Safety United States Weather
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
3 mins ago
Raipur Municipal Corporation Tackles Wrong-Way Driving with Installation of Tyre Killers
The Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC), in a joint venture with the Traffic Department, has initiated the installation of tyre killers at key intersections across the city. This strategic move is aimed at curbing the rampant issue of wrong-way driving, a nuisance that has been causing chaos on the urban streets and contributing to the growing
Raipur Municipal Corporation Tackles Wrong-Way Driving with Installation of Tyre Killers
Rising Crime Concerns: London Shopkeeper Attacked by Youths
57 mins ago
Rising Crime Concerns: London Shopkeeper Attacked by Youths
Taranaki Maunga Braces for Visitor Surge: Safety Emphasized
59 mins ago
Taranaki Maunga Braces for Visitor Surge: Safety Emphasized
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
31 mins ago
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
Chicago Readies for Winter Storm: OEMC Steps Up Protection Measures
45 mins ago
Chicago Readies for Winter Storm: OEMC Steps Up Protection Measures
Sleepunder Revolution: Safety Concerns Transforming Childhood Sleepovers
48 mins ago
Sleepunder Revolution: Safety Concerns Transforming Childhood Sleepovers
Latest Headlines
World News
CRISPR Gene-Editing Unlocks New Pathways in Mitochondrial Research
51 seconds
CRISPR Gene-Editing Unlocks New Pathways in Mitochondrial Research
West Virginia Child Abuse Cases: No Signs of Improvement, Reveals CAC Report
57 seconds
West Virginia Child Abuse Cases: No Signs of Improvement, Reveals CAC Report
Ex-BRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh's German Citizenship Sparks Legal Battle
1 min
Ex-BRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh's German Citizenship Sparks Legal Battle
Mark Scheifele Escapes Major Injury as Winnipeg Jets Fortify Future
1 min
Mark Scheifele Escapes Major Injury as Winnipeg Jets Fortify Future
Marquette Basketball Faces Challenge as Sean Jones Sidelined for Season
2 mins
Marquette Basketball Faces Challenge as Sean Jones Sidelined for Season
The Silent Battle: Lloyd Austin's Undisclosed Cancer Diagnosis and the Power of Public Disclosure
3 mins
The Silent Battle: Lloyd Austin's Undisclosed Cancer Diagnosis and the Power of Public Disclosure
Sheffield Wednesday Signs Promising Goalkeeper Beadle on Loan: A New Era of Competition
3 mins
Sheffield Wednesday Signs Promising Goalkeeper Beadle on Loan: A New Era of Competition
Harry Barrett Slams Castlebar MD for Inadequate Local Area Plan
3 mins
Harry Barrett Slams Castlebar MD for Inadequate Local Area Plan
Biden Faces Backlash for Yemen Strikes Sans Congressional Approval
4 mins
Biden Faces Backlash for Yemen Strikes Sans Congressional Approval
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app