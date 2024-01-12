Missouri Braces for Severe Winter Weather: National Guard Activated

Missouri Governor Parson has issued an executive order in anticipation of severe winter weather conditions due to hit Nodaway County. The order includes the activation of the National Guard and the waiving of service requirements for commercial vehicles transporting heating fuel. The executive order will remain in effect until January 26, unless extended.

Emergency Measures in Place

In response to the forecasted extreme cold, Emergency Management Director Christy Forney has announced the establishment of three warming stations. Located at the United Methodist Church, Maryville Public Library, and Maryville Community Center, these stations will offer respite from the cold with varying operational hours.

Winter Weather Warning

Nodaway County is under a Winter Weather Warning from the evening of January 11 to the night of January 12. The National Weather Service predicts 4 to 8 inches of snowfall and wind gusts reaching up to 40 mph, which is expected to severely impact travel conditions.

Extreme Cold to Follow Snowstorm

Following the snowstorm, the county is bracing for extremely low temperatures, with a Wind Chill Warning in effect from the evening of January 13 through noon on January 16. Wind chill values could plunge to 15 to 35 degrees below zero. Residents have been advised of the risks of frostbite and hypothermia and the imperative to use the warming stations responsibly.

The county has also highlighted the potential dangers of extreme cold to agriculture, urging farmers to take necessary precautions to protect their crops. The NWS is encouraging the sharing of stories of extreme cold experiences to aid in the prevention of future incidents.