Missouri Allocates $7.9 Million to Boost Cellular Coverage

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
The Missouri Department of Economic Development has taken a bold step towards bridging the digital divide by allocating over $7.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to enhance cellular coverage in the state. This funding, part of the second round of the Cell Towers Grant Program, will fuel 14 projects aimed at promoting economic growth and public safety by extending reliable cellular connectivity to previously underserved areas.

Investment in Connectivity

In a significant move to uplift Southwest Missouri, two grants of $461,521.05 each will facilitate the installation of new towers in specific regions of Jasper, Barton, Bates, and Vernon counties. These grants, awarded to New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC, are earmarked for the enhancement of 5G cellular service coverage. As we move towards an increasingly digital future, such projects are crucial in ensuring no community is left behind.

Program Details and Impact

The Cell Towers Grant Program, run by the Office of Broadband Development, not only provides public funding but also encourages private investment in the telecommunications sector. Applicants contribute private funding alongside the awarded grants, fostering a collaborative approach to improve Missouri’s digital infrastructure. The projects funded through this program are expected to be completed by June 30, 2026.

Previous Round of Funding

The first round of funding, which took place on October 20, 2023, saw the allocation of approximately $12 million in grants across 29 projects. With the second round, the entirety of the $20 million allocated by Governor Parson and the General Assembly has been awarded to eligible providers and tower owners. These investments are expected to benefit businesses, communities, and families by ensuring greater connectivity in high-need locations that previously lacked quality cellular service.

United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

