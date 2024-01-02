en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Mississippi’s Public Schools Reach New Heights: Record Scores and Graduation Rates

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
Mississippi’s Public Schools Reach New Heights: Record Scores and Graduation Rates

In a remarkable display of academic progress, Mississippi’s public schools have reached new heights, according to the annual report from the state superintendent’s office. The report, a comprehensive overview of the state’s educational landscape, reveals a string of unprecedented achievements in the past decade, particularly focusing on the recent school year.

Record-High Scores and Pass Rates

Mississippi’s education system witnessed a significant leap in the Mississippi academic assessment program’s scores, now registering an all-time high. Specifically, the U.S. History subject scores peaked at a remarkable 71.4%, demonstrating the students’ grasp of the nation’s past. Furthermore, the report celebrated the highest ever pass rate for the third-grade reading assessment. The pass rate, a critical indicator of early literacy skills, has seen a substantial increase, now standing at 76.3%.

Decrease in Chronic Absenteeism

Chronic absenteeism, a persistent issue that hampers students’ learning and school performance, has also seen a notable decrease in Mississippi. The rate is now at 23.9%, a marked improvement from previous years. However, the report highlights that there is still work to be done, particularly in Rankin County, which had the highest chronic absenteeism rate in the state.

Robust Graduation Rate

The state’s efforts to improve academic performance and student attendance have culminated in a record graduation rate of 88.9%. This milestone stands testament to the substantial progress made in Mississippi’s education system and the successful outcomes of long-term efforts to enhance the quality of education. The high school graduation rate, an essential indicator of school success, speaks volumes about the potential of Mississippi’s students and the dedication of its educators.

The annual report serves as a beacon of hope and affirmation of the transformative power of education. It underscores the fact that, despite the challenges, Mississippi is firmly on the path to educational excellence.

0
Education United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tech, Trivia, and Threats: A Mixed Bag of News

By Mazhar Abbas

University of South Carolina Expands Downtown Presence with $4.4M Acquisition

By Momen Zellmi

Maharashtra's Balbharati Revolutionizes Learning with 'Combined Books' Concept

By Rafia Tasleem

10th Annual Holiday High Tea: A Decade of Empowering Foster Youth

By Salman Akhtar

United Way of Lake County to Celebrate Achievements of Young Professio ...
@Education · 7 mins
United Way of Lake County to Celebrate Achievements of Young Professio ...
heart comment 0
Joplin Police Department to Host 59th Citizens Police Academy

By BNN Correspondents

Joplin Police Department to Host 59th Citizens Police Academy
Biden-Harris Administration Prioritizes Higher Education Quality and Advanced Battery Production

By Quadri Adejumo

Biden-Harris Administration Prioritizes Higher Education Quality and Advanced Battery Production
Gimhae City Steps Up Efforts to Support Its Growing Foreign Population

By BNN Correspondents

Gimhae City Steps Up Efforts to Support Its Growing Foreign Population
PM Albanese’s Strategic Plan: Alleviate Cost of Living and Mitigate Inflation

By Geeta Pillai

PM Albanese's Strategic Plan: Alleviate Cost of Living and Mitigate Inflation
Latest Headlines
World News
Stabbing Incident at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield: Two Men Hospitalized
18 seconds
Stabbing Incident at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield: Two Men Hospitalized
Clemson Legend's Son, Jaden Kinard, Enters Transfer Portal
25 seconds
Clemson Legend's Son, Jaden Kinard, Enters Transfer Portal
The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective
25 seconds
The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
1 min
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
1 min
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
2 mins
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
2 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
2 mins
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
2 mins
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
17 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app