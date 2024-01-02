Mississippi’s Public Schools Reach New Heights: Record Scores and Graduation Rates

In a remarkable display of academic progress, Mississippi’s public schools have reached new heights, according to the annual report from the state superintendent’s office. The report, a comprehensive overview of the state’s educational landscape, reveals a string of unprecedented achievements in the past decade, particularly focusing on the recent school year.

Record-High Scores and Pass Rates

Mississippi’s education system witnessed a significant leap in the Mississippi academic assessment program’s scores, now registering an all-time high. Specifically, the U.S. History subject scores peaked at a remarkable 71.4%, demonstrating the students’ grasp of the nation’s past. Furthermore, the report celebrated the highest ever pass rate for the third-grade reading assessment. The pass rate, a critical indicator of early literacy skills, has seen a substantial increase, now standing at 76.3%.

Decrease in Chronic Absenteeism

Chronic absenteeism, a persistent issue that hampers students’ learning and school performance, has also seen a notable decrease in Mississippi. The rate is now at 23.9%, a marked improvement from previous years. However, the report highlights that there is still work to be done, particularly in Rankin County, which had the highest chronic absenteeism rate in the state.

Robust Graduation Rate

The state’s efforts to improve academic performance and student attendance have culminated in a record graduation rate of 88.9%. This milestone stands testament to the substantial progress made in Mississippi’s education system and the successful outcomes of long-term efforts to enhance the quality of education. The high school graduation rate, an essential indicator of school success, speaks volumes about the potential of Mississippi’s students and the dedication of its educators.

The annual report serves as a beacon of hope and affirmation of the transformative power of education. It underscores the fact that, despite the challenges, Mississippi is firmly on the path to educational excellence.