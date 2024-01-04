en English
Mississippi’s Mardi Gras: A Legacy of Tradition and Pride

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
When Pierre Lemoyne ‘Iberville set foot on the Biloxi peninsula on Fat Tuesday in 1699, he didn’t just stake a claim for France in the New World. He unknowingly laid the foundation for a festivity that would weave itself into the very fabric of Mississippi’s history: Mardi Gras. Today, 325 years later, the celebration is as vibrant and deeply entrenched in the state’s culture as ever, thanks to the tireless efforts of organizations like the Gulf Coast Carnival Association.

A Century of Organized Revelry

Though Mardi Gras celebrations can be traced back to ‘Iberville’s time, it was not until 1908 that the first organized carnival group in Mississippi, the Biloxi Carnivale and Literary Society, was formed. This year, the society, which has since evolved into the Gulf Coast Carnival Association, proudly marks its 116th anniversary.

From its humble beginnings with a mere 17 floats, the association has grown exponentially. Today’s parades feature over a hundred floats led by the regal King D’Iberville and Queen Ixolib, characters that pay homage to ‘Iberville and the local Choctaw legend.

Preserving Tradition, Fostering Pride

Keith Williams, Chairman of the Board for the Gulf Coast Carnival Association, speaks passionately about the deep sense of pride that locals feel for their Mardi Gras history. Despite Biloxi’s later start in organized celebrations compared to other cities, it is recognized for its foundational role in introducing Mardi Gras to America, a legacy that extends back to ‘Iberville’s landing.

Williams invites everyone to partake in the festivities, which uphold a family-friendly atmosphere, keeping the essence of the celebration alive while ensuring it evolves with the times.

The Krewe of Rex: A Pillar of Mardi Gras

Another commendable organization that has significantly contributed to Mardi Gras history is the Krewe of Rex, also known as the School of Design. This group, founded in 1872, boasts more parades under its belt than any other. It is also credited for many Mardi Gras traditions, including the official Carnival colors and the collectible doubloon coins.

Every year, the Rex organization selects a member to be the monarch of the krewe, known as Rex. The identity of this monarch is kept secret until the day before Mardi Gras, adding to the anticipation and excitement leading up to the grand event.

As Mississippi prepares to immerse itself in the vibrant hues and joyous rhythms of Mardi Gras once again, it is these traditions, these stories of struggle and triumph, that make the celebration more than just a carnival. It is a testament to the enduring spirit of the people, a symbol of their pride in their history, and a beacon of their hope for the future.

History
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

