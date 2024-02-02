Mississippi's Enrollment Cliff: The Looming Decline in High School Graduates and its Impact on Higher Education

Mississippi, the Magnolia State, stands on the precipice of a daunting decline in high school graduation rates. This tumble, ominously referred to as the "enrollment cliff," is projected to plunge the state to the second-worst position in the Southern U.S. by 2027. The ripple effects of this trend could wreak havoc on the state's tuition-dependent colleges and universities, particularly regional institutions such as Delta State University, Mississippi University for Women, and Mississippi Valley State University.

Unraveling the Enrollment Cliff

The causes behind the imminent decline were unveiled in a joint hearing of the House and Senate Colleges and Universities committees. It was revealed that a triad of factors—lower birth rates, out-migration, and the COVID-19 pandemic—were the primary drivers of the impending enrollment drop. The Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) Board of Trustees, the overseer of public universities in Mississippi, has been cognizant of this looming issue for years and has since formed a working group to address the unique needs of regional colleges.

The Shifting Economics of Higher Education

However, the solution to this complex issue is far from simple. The economics of higher education in Mississippi have undergone a significant shift. State appropriations, which once covered nearly 60% of universities' operating budgets in 2000, have dwindled. This reduction has forced institutions to lean heavily on tuition, making the enrollment cliff a potential financial catastrophe. The University of Mississippi, for instance, has maneuvered through this shift by attracting out-of-state students who pay higher tuition rates. These students now constitute half of the university's population and substantially contribute to its operating budget.

Addressing the Changing Demographics

The joint hearing also underscored the changing demographics of high school graduates. A shift in focus towards those without a high school diploma was suggested as a broader strategy to address the enrollment cliff. Community colleges, in particular, were urged to pivot their attention to this demographic, opening up a new avenue in the face of declining high school graduates.