Mississippi State University Celebrates 30th Annual MLK Unity Breakfast

Mississippi State University celebrated its 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast on January 15, 2024. The event, which honors the life and legacy of the civil rights leader, saw a significant turnout involving students, faculty, staff, and members of the community.

Keynote Address by Camille Scales Young

The keynote speaker at this prestigious event was Camille Scales Young, a two-time alumna of Mississippi State University. Young, who now serves as the principal and director of Cornerstone Government Affairs in Jackson, reflected on Dr. King's enduring legacy and the ways in which we can propel his dream forward in our daily lives.

Opening Remarks by MSU President

Opening remarks were provided by the university's president, Dr. Mark Keenum. Keenum recognized the efforts of various student organizations and emphasized the university's culture of diversity and unity, elements that echo the principles espoused by Dr. King.

The Community Honors Dr. King's Legacy

The commemoration extended beyond the breakfast with the 'MLK Day of Service.' Here, volunteers from various organizations across Starkville, including university and community members, engaged in service activities despite the chilling temperatures. Activities were coordinated by the Maroon Volunteer Center at MSU, a testament to Dr. King's principles of service and unity. The event was further highlighted by soulful performances from the university's Black Voices Gospel Choir, adding a harmonious note to the celebration.