Mississippi Real Estate Agent Randy Pope Recognized by Marquis Who's Who

Mississippi's own Randy Pope, a respected real estate agent, has recently been honored with inclusion in the esteemed Marquis Who's Who. This recognition is a testament

A Marked Presence in Mississippi's Recreational Land Industry

Pope, the driving force behind Mississippi Land and Lakes, has carved a niche for himself in the recreational land industry, particularly in his home state. His company has earned a reputation for its proficiency in lodge and lake design, and the creation and management of projects centered around outdoor sports like hunting and fishing.

From Timber to Recreational Land

Beyond his role at Mississippi Land and Lakes, Pope is at the helm of the real estate division at Hill Real Estate Group LLC. His career encompasses a diverse range of roles, including land and timber acquisition, management, and sales. Notably, he served as land and timber procurement manager for Mobil Oil Corporation. However, the downturn in the timber industry in 2000 prompted Pope's strategic shift towards the recreational land business.

Community Engagement and Conservation Initiatives

Off the clock, Pope's dedication extends to his community and conservation efforts. He has been an active volunteer in local schools and has forged strong ties with various conservation organizations. Among these are the National Wild Turkey Federation, Ducks Unlimited, and Quail Unlimited. Furthermore, he holds life memberships in the National Rifle Association and Safari Club International, reflecting his enduring commitment to these causes.