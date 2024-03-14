Mississippi Officer Charged: Forced Detainee to Lick Urine Off Holding Cell Floor

A Mississippi police officer, identified as Michael Christian Green, faces a federal charge for allegedly forcing a detainee to lick urine off the floor of a holding cell. This incident, which unfolded following a disturbance at a local Sam’s Club in December, has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about police conduct and the treatment of detainees. Green, who served as a patrolman for the Pearl Police Department, is now charged with deprivation of rights under color of law.

Disturbing Allegations Surface

According to federal prosecutors, the incident occurred after the detainee, who was being booked into jail following an arrest, expressed a need to urinate. After waiting for some time, the man urinated in a corner of the holding cell. It is alleged that Officer Green then threatened to physically assault the man with a phone, commanding him to "lick it up." As the detainee complied, gagging and eventually vomiting into a trash can, Green reportedly recorded the act on his cellphone, adding a layer of humiliation and abuse to the already degrading situation.

Federal Charges and Legal Proceedings

The charge against Green, one federal count of deprivation of rights under color of law, was filed earlier this month but only recently unsealed, bringing the case to public attention. While Green's attorney has yet to respond to requests for comment, and court records do not yet indicate a plea, an initial court appearance was scheduled, signaling the commencement of legal proceedings. This case not only puts the individual actions of Officer Green under scrutiny but also raises broader concerns about the culture and practices within the Pearl Police Department and potentially beyond.

Community Reaction and Implications

The community of Pearl, Mississippi, and beyond has reacted with shock and dismay to the allegations against Officer Green. This incident not only tarnishes the reputation of the local police department but also contributes to ongoing national conversations about police accountability and the treatment of those in custody. As the legal process unfolds, many will be watching closely, hoping for justice and meaningful steps toward reform. This case stands as a stark reminder of the power dynamics at play within the criminal justice system and the urgent need for oversight and accountability.