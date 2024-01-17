Mississippi Lottery Corporation Hits $2 Billion Milestone in Less Than Five Years

In less than five years since its establishment, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) has announced a significant landmark, crossing the $2 billion mark in gross sales. This breakthrough marks a swift period of growth for the MLC since its inception in November 2019.

MLC's Remarkable Achievement

Jeff Hewitt, the President of MLC, expressed considerable pride in this achievement and is optimistic about maintaining the momentum in the upcoming fifth year. The lottery's success is not just reflected in sales figures but also in its substantial contributions to the state. Over $500 million has been allocated to infrastructure development and educational enhancement, driving the state's socio-economic progress.

Allocation of Lottery Proceeds

Specifically, the lottery has injected more than $377 million into the Highway Fund, while over $142 million has fortified the Education Enhancement Fund. As per the existing legislation, the initial $80 million of lottery proceeds are assigned to the state highway fund for the first ten years. Any surplus beyond this is transferred to the education fund. After this ten-year period, the first $80 million will be redirected to the state's general fund.

The Pillars of Success

Mike McGrevey, the Chairman of the MLC board of directors, attributes this success to the enthusiasm of retailers and players, the unwavering dedication of lottery employees, and the efficient expertise of vendors. The introduction of a lottery system in Mississippi in 2018 was a strategic decision by legislators, who sought to generate much-needed funds for infrastructure. Mississippi was one of the last states in the U.S. to implement a lottery system.

Prior to the lottery's creation, Mississippi residents would frequently travel to neighboring states like Arkansas, Louisiana, and Tennessee to purchase tickets. Establishing the lottery involved extensive preparations, including staffing, retailer vetting, and game development. These efforts, which took over a year to complete, have now paid off in the form of a thriving lottery system that is contributing significantly to the state's growth.