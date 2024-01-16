Mississippi Governor Seeks $350M for New EV Battery Factory

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is lobbying for a substantial $350 million from state legislators to create a new electric vehicle (EV) battery factory in Marshall County. This significant project, which remains shrouded in confidentiality due to an agreement, is projected to create nearly 2,000 jobs and represents the second-largest corporate investment in Mississippi's history.

Advertisment

Bringing Prosperity to Mississippi

While the identity of the corporation intending to invest a hefty $1.9 billion in the facility remains undisclosed, the factory is expected to bring a wave of prosperity to the state. The production plant is forecasted to offer jobs with an enticing average salary of approximately $66,000 annually, a figure substantially higher than the state's median household income.

A Broader Trend

Advertisment

This development is part of a broader trend across the U.S., where domestic manufacturing of EV batteries is on the rise. This shift is largely driven by the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act, which offers tax credits to consumers who opt for EVs powered by North American-made batteries and locally sourced minerals. The Act aims to support local industries and reduce the U.S.'s dependency on overseas supply chains, particularly in light of recent global disruptions.

Mississippi Joins the Race

Mississippi is not alone in this endeavour. Other states like Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia are also witnessing the construction of similar facilities. Even Arkansas is entering the race with ExxonMobil's plans to drill for lithium, a critical material in the production of EV batteries. These states, alongside Mississippi, are vying to become the country's new hubs for clean energy vehicle production.

The state's incentive package for the Mississippi plant includes funds for site development at the Chickasaw Trails Industrial Park, a testament to the state’s commitment to fostering economic growth and job creation. Governor Reeves has even convened a special legislative session to expedite the discussion of these incentives.

In conclusion, with the proposed EV battery factory representing the second-largest corporate investment in the state's history, Mississippi stands on the precipice of a significant economic upturn. This project not only promises to bring prosperity to the state but also firmly places Mississippi on the map as a key player in the burgeoning EV industry.