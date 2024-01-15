Mississippi Department of Transportation Braces for Severe Winter Weather

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has been working round the clock, ensuring the safety of travelers in the face of severe winter weather conditions in Lowndes County. This involves the use of salt on critical links such as the bridge connecting downtown to the island, as well as secondary roads. Major arteries including Highways 82, 45, and 45 Alternate have also been pre-treated with necessary precautions.

Advertisment

Statewide Preparations for Winter Weather

In response to the National Weather Service's forecast of freezing rain, sleet, and snow, local municipalities urged citizens to stay off the roads. Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency, while the MDOT spearheaded preparations by stockpiling salt, sand, and asphalt slag to treat roadways, thereby ensuring motorist safety.

Weathering the Winter Storm

Advertisment

Amidst the winter weather, Memphis experienced hazardous road conditions and traffic delays, with snow accumulating on roads and highways. In response, ARDOT crews were dispatched to clear snow off highways in Arkansas. Similarly, snowfall across the Mid-South resulted in perilous road conditions in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, leading to multiple road closures and accidents. Officials have consistently urged drivers to stay off the roads wherever possible.

Combatting Freezing Temperatures

As Jackson woke up to a chilling winter weather advisory on Martin Luther King Day, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced the opening of shelters for those in need. The MDOT reassured citizens, announcing that they had treated the roads and were ready for the freeze. Officials were on standby to treat the roads once the storm hit, with salt trucks ready to deploy in the Jackson metro area. Meanwhile, north Mississippi saw large portions of highways covered in snow, with ice forming on roads and bridges in several northern counties.

In conclusion, Mississippi has been facing freezing temperatures and severe winter weather conditions. The MDOT has been at the forefront, ensuring road safety through extensive preparations, while local authorities have been working tirelessly to help citizens weather the storm.