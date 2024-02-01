Mississippi Agriculture Department Announces New Round of Wild Hog Control Program Applications

Mississippi, a state grappling with over $60 million in annual losses due to the rampage of wild hogs, is ready to fight back. Led by Commissioner Andy Gipson, the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) has opened a new application period for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) from February 1 to February 15. The initiative is a concerted effort to mitigate the significant damage caused by these rampaging animals on private agricultural and forestry lands.

Setting the Traps: A Smart Move

As part of the WHCP, MDAC is offering 'smart' traps to landowners and managers. These aren't your typical snares. They're designed to be effective, user-friendly, and efficient tools for controlling the wild hog population. But the department isn't just handing out equipment; it's also providing training and technical advice on how to use these traps effectively—since, in this battle, knowledge is as vital as the right tools.

Applying for the Program: A Detailed Process

Applications for the program must be submitted online and will be evaluated rigorously. The criteria include the available acreage for trapping, the extent of historical agricultural losses due to wild hogs, and the current trapping practices in use. This isn't a one-size-fits-all program; it's tailored to the specific needs and circumstances of each application.

Cooperation, Density, and Timeframes: The Finer Details

MDAC is encouraging cooperative applications, particularly for small acreages. It's a smart strategy that acknowledges the reality that wild hogs don't respect property lines. A trapping density of one trap per 500 acres is recommended, providing a balance between effective control and practical resource allocation. The traps are provided for one-month periods, with their allocation depending on usage and success. It's a system that rewards results and ensures the resources go where they're most effective.

Commissioner Gipson has urged farmers who have faced historical crop losses from wild hogs to apply for the program, highlighting the alignment of the trapping period with the upcoming crop planting season. It's a timely call to arms in the fight against an invasive menace that's been wreaking havoc on Mississippi's agricultural sector.