en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Mission Ministry to Celebrate MLK’s 95th Birthday with Community Event in Oak Harbor

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Mission Ministry to Celebrate MLK’s 95th Birthday with Community Event in Oak Harbor

In the quiet coastal town of Oak Harbor, a remarkable commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is set to unfurl as the Mission Ministry prepares to celebrate what would have been the civil rights leader’s 95th birthday. The event, spearheaded by Pastor Dean, an influential figure within her community, promises a day of learning, singing, and dancing, an embodiment of King’s dream of equality and unity for all, irrespective of race.

Pastor Dean: A Pillar of Resilience

As an African American woman and the first female pastor in Oak Harbor, Pastor Dean’s journey has been fraught with adversity. She has grappled with racism, hate crimes, and intimidation, yet her indomitable spirit, fueled by her faith in God and admiration for King, has pushed her to persevere. Teaming with her husband, Randy, also a pastor and a Navy veteran, they overcame significant challenges to build the Mission Ministry Faith Center, a beacon of hope and unity.

King’s Legacy: A Universal Fight for Justice

Minister Loretta Byrd from the House of Prayer emphasizes the importance of remembering King’s universal fight for justice. His legacy is more than a chapter in a history book; it is a clarion call for equality, respect, and social justice that echoes into the present day. The upcoming event aims to honor King’s immense contributions to civil rights and diversity.

Pastor Dean’s Endeavors: A Testament to Resilience

Dean’s resilience extends beyond her spiritual leadership. From starting a janitorial service to establishing a thrift store and a taxi service, her endeavors have always been rooted in the desire to help others and foster a sense of community. As Oak Harbor prepares to celebrate King’s 95th birthday, the community is reminded of the enduring power of unity, resilience, and the dream of a world where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.

0
United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
7 seconds ago
Kitsap County Court to Hear Challenge on Trump's Eligibility for Washington State Primary Ballot
In a landmark challenge to former President Donald Trump’s eligibility for the State Primary Ballot in Washington, the Kitsap County Superior Court is set to hear arguments on January 14th. This legal dispute, filed just three days prior, has raised a significant constitutional question concerning the interpretation of the 14th Amendment. Trump’s Eligibility: A Constitutional
Kitsap County Court to Hear Challenge on Trump's Eligibility for Washington State Primary Ballot
Santa Ynez Pirates Triumph Over Templeton Eagles in Ocean League Game
1 min ago
Santa Ynez Pirates Triumph Over Templeton Eagles in Ocean League Game
Community Events and Closures in Observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
2 mins ago
Community Events and Closures in Observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
26 seconds ago
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
Bold Daylight Theft at Virginia ABC Store, Suspect Charged with Grand Larceny
51 seconds ago
Bold Daylight Theft at Virginia ABC Store, Suspect Charged with Grand Larceny
Vermont's Maple Syrup Producers Seek State Support Amid Industry Challenges
1 min ago
Vermont's Maple Syrup Producers Seek State Support Amid Industry Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Hamburg Protesters Rally Against AfD and Werteunion's Alleged Deportation Plans
25 seconds
Hamburg Protesters Rally Against AfD and Werteunion's Alleged Deportation Plans
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
27 seconds
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
Cote d'Ivoire Gears Up to Host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations
54 seconds
Cote d'Ivoire Gears Up to Host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations
Santa Ynez Pirates Triumph Over Templeton Eagles in Ocean League Game
2 mins
Santa Ynez Pirates Triumph Over Templeton Eagles in Ocean League Game
Israel Genocide Case: A Clash of Narratives in The International Court of Justice
2 mins
Israel Genocide Case: A Clash of Narratives in The International Court of Justice
Chicago Cubs Introduce New Pitcher Shota Imanaga
2 mins
Chicago Cubs Introduce New Pitcher Shota Imanaga
North Augusta Welcomes Pioneering Cancer Treatment Facility Amid CON Repeal
3 mins
North Augusta Welcomes Pioneering Cancer Treatment Facility Amid CON Repeal
British Children's Height Rankings Drop: Labour Party Proposes Health Plan
3 mins
British Children's Height Rankings Drop: Labour Party Proposes Health Plan
Unanimous NFL All-Pro Team Selections 2023: McCaffrey, Hill, and Warner Lead the Pack
3 mins
Unanimous NFL All-Pro Team Selections 2023: McCaffrey, Hill, and Warner Lead the Pack
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
57 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app