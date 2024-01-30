Missing Mesa Woman Found Safe, Silver Alert Canceled

A Silver Alert for Bonnie Kenny, a Mesa resident with a cognitive condition, ended on a positive note as she was found safe and sound. The alert was issued when Kenny went missing near Hawes and University in Mesa, around 2:30 p.m. on a Monday.

Details of Disappearance

When she disappeared, Kenny was last seen driving a silver 2003 GMC Envoy bearing a Montana license plate numbered 711510B. She was wearing a white striped shirt, white pants, and beige shoes. Interestingly, she had expressed an intention to travel to Montana, sparking further concerns about her safety.

Successful Search and Rescue

The authorities swiftly responded, issuing a Silver Alert and requesting information from the public regarding Kenny's whereabouts. These alerts play a crucial role in locating individuals with cognitive conditions who go missing, by quickly mobilizing community resources and attention.

Safe and Sound

Fortunately, the story ended well for Kenny and her family. She was found safe in Mesa and was promptly reunited with her loved ones. Subsequently, the Silver Alert was canceled, much to the relief of all involved. This incident highlights the effectiveness of Silver Alerts in ensuring the safe return of vulnerable individuals.