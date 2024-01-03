Missing Columbia County Teenagers Found Safe by Albany Police

Two teenagers, Aubrey Congemi, 15, and Briana Carlton, 17, reported missing in Columbia County, were last seen in the hamlet of Elizaville, New York, on December 17. The duo, who had recently relocated to the region from Albany, were known to frequent the Colonie Center and Crossgates Mall shopping areas. The New York State Police had intensified their search and sought public assistance to trace the girls.

Identifying Details Released

As part of the search, both girls were described with specific physical characteristics to help in their identification. Aubrey was described as 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds with shoulder-length brown and reddish hair, and Briana was characterized as 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds with brown hair. These details served as crucial markers to spot them amidst the public.

Police Involvement and Public Assistance

The New York State Police were deeply involved in the search operation, making public appeals asking anyone with information to reach out to them. The public was urged to refer to case number 11755272 if they had any information that could help in locating the girls. This move demonstrated the law enforcement’s commitment to tracing the missing teenagers and highlighted the role of public participation in such crucial matters.

Safe and Sound

On January 2, the Albany Police located Congemi and Carlton. The officials reported that both girls were in good health, and they were subsequently returned to their family. The end of the search operation marked a sigh of relief for the family and the concerned public, showcasing the effectiveness of coordinated efforts between the police and the public in resolving such cases.