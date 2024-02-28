Miranda Lambert's Final Vegas Shows: Exclusive Discounts for Travelzoo Members

Catch Miranda Lambert in her concluding performances of 'Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency' this spring, with a special offer for Travelzoo members. Country music enthusiasts have a limited-time opportunity to experience Lambert's acclaimed show at discounted rates, with performances slated from March 20 to April 6 at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater, previously known as the Zappos Theater.

Special Offer for Fans

Through an exclusive partnership with Travelzoo, fans can access tickets ranging from $47.60 to $112.60, a notable decrease from the standard $70 to $175 pricing. To avail of this offer, attendees must use the promo code TZOO35 during the purchase process. However, it's important to note that additional charges, including taxes and fees of $21.38-$46.93 per ticket and a $5.50 order fee, will apply to all transactions, which is customary for ticket purchases.

Chart-Topping Hits and Accolades

Miranda Lambert, a luminary in the country music scene, is celebrated for her poignant storytelling and dynamic performances. Her repertoire includes hits such as 'The House That Built Me', 'Mama's Broken Heart', and 'Over You', each showcasing her versatility and emotional depth as an artist. Lambert's distinguished career is highlighted by three Grammy Awards among numerous other accolades, underscoring her significant impact on the genre.

Choosing the Perfect Seat

Prospective attendees should act swiftly, as ticket prices will vary based on the selected show date and seat location. This unique opportunity not only offers fans a chance to witness Lambert's final residency shows at a fraction of the cost but also to choose from a variety of seating options to enhance their experience. Whether aiming for a close-up view of the stage or a broader perspective of the venue, fans can tailor their experience to their preferences while benefiting from the exclusive Travelzoo discount.

As Miranda Lambert prepares to bid farewell to her Las Vegas residency, this special offer presents a not-to-be-missed chance for fans to experience the magic of her live performances. With limited shows remaining and tickets available at discounted rates, attendees are encouraged to secure their seats early to avoid missing out on this memorable event.