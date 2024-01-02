Miracle on Johns Avenue: The Holiday Afterparty in Hermiston Continues

As the holiday season fades into the rearview, one spectacle in Hermiston refuses to dim. The Miracle on Johns Avenue, an enchanting blend of synchronized lights and music, persists in spreading cheer and amusement, despite the departure of Christmas. Illuminating the quiet neighborhood, the event continues to offer a nightly light show, masterfully choreographed to the rhythm of rock and country music.

Unconventional Afterparty

Unlike standard holiday celebrations that conclude with the passing of Christmas, Miracle on Johns Avenue extends its festive charm well into the New Year. The event, which originally featured Christmas tunes, has transitioned into a melodic fusion of rock and country music, maintaining the synchronized light spectacle that has made it a significant attraction in Hermiston.

Lighting Up Johns Avenue

Held at 790 W. Johns Ave., Hermiston, the Miracle on Johns Avenue is a luminous beacon that has managed to capture the attention of locals and visitors alike. The event has brilliantly transformed the regular streetscape into a theatrical stage, where lights dance in harmony with the music, creating a captivating spectacle that continues to enthral spectators.

Join the Celebration

The Miracle on Johns Avenue is set to run nightly until Saturday, January 6. Those who wish to partake in this post-holiday merriment can find additional details and updates on the Facebook page related to the event. Celebrate the lingering spirit of the holiday season with a unique blend of music, lights, and camaraderie at Hermiston’s Miracle on Johns Avenue.