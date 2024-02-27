Miracle Hot Springs Shuts Down After Second Death in 16 Months, Future Uncertain

Miracle Hot Springs, a popular destination near Lake Isabella on the Kern River, has been indefinitely closed following a disturbing discovery of a person's death in one of its soaking tubs earlier this month. This incident marks the second fatality in the area within 16 months, with a previous death reported in October 2022, sparking concerns over public safety and prompting action from local authorities.

Advertisment

Incidents Prompt Closure

Following the recent death, District Ranger Al Watson suggested a connection to the hot springs, leading to the decision to indefinitely close the area to the public. Sequoia National Forest employees had previously dismantled the rock-and-mortar tubs constructed by visitors after the 2022 incident, but this did not deter individuals from visiting and attempting to reconstruct the tubs. The Forest Service has highlighted the illegality of such constructions without a permit and has enforced a closure order restricting access to the hot springs and surrounding vicinity, although Sandy Flat Campground remains open.

Rising Popularity and Safety Concerns

Advertisment

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a significant increase in visitors to Miracle Hot Springs, despite safety risks including periods when high water levels submerged the tubs. Additionally, two drownings occurred in the Kern's Sandy Flat area in July and August of the previous year, further highlighting safety concerns in the vicinity. These incidents were not related to attempts to access the hot springs, but they underscore the potential dangers in the area.

Efforts Toward a Sustainable Solution

Efforts are underway to find a sustainable solution for the future of Miracle Hot Springs. The area's closure aims to prevent further tragedies and address the public health and safety concerns raised by the recent deaths. Local authorities and the U.S. Forest Service are prioritizing public safety and are committed to keeping the area closed until a long-term solution is reached. As discussions continue, the community and visitors are urged to respect the closure order and contribute to the preservation of public safety.