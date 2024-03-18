Mira Sorvino, at 90s Con, Reveals Career Stifled by Weinstein; Sarandon Critiques Enablers

At a recent 90s Con panel moderated by PEOPLE's Editor in Chief, Wendy Naugle, Mira Sorvino, accompanied by Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, delved into the complexities of Hollywood's past and her personal experiences with Harvey Weinstein.

Sorvino, an Academy Award winner, opened up about how her career trajectory took a downturn after rejecting Weinstein's advances, leading to a significant decrease in major studio roles post-1998. Susan Sarandon also chimed in, shedding light on the industry's facilitators who contributed to enabling Weinstein's actions over the years.

From Oscar Triumph to Career Challenges

Sorvino, who clinched the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1996, reflected on the initial boost her career received post-Oscar win, only for it to be hindered by Weinstein's influence. Despite her talent and early successes, Sorvino recounted the emotional toll of realizing her career was being 'stifled' due to her refusals of Weinstein's advances. This revelation at 90s Con provided a stark reminder of the pervasive issues within the entertainment industry.

Industry Complicity and the Need for Reform

Susan Sarandon's commentary during the panel highlighted the broader issue of complicity within Hollywood. By pointing out the individuals and structures that facilitated Weinstein's behavior, Sarandon brought attention to the systemic problems that allow such actions to persist.

This discussion emphasized the importance of accountability and the long-overdue need for industry-wide reform to protect artists and professionals from sexual misconduct and exploitation.

Legacy and Looking Forward

Despite the setbacks, Sorvino has continued to make her mark, with recent roles in critically acclaimed projects and her dedication as a UN Goodwill Ambassador in Human Trafficking. Moreover, the panel shed light on the positive changes happening within the industry, such as gender-balanced crews and all-female directorial teams, showcasing a slow but steady shift towards equality and respect for all professionals. As Sorvino, Sarandon, and Davis shared their experiences, they also offered hope for a future where talent and integrity define Hollywood's legacy.

The revelations and discussions at 90s Con serve as a powerful reminder of the challenges many actors face behind the scenes and the ongoing struggle for a safer, more equitable industry. With influential voices like Sorvino and Sarandon speaking out, there's hope for meaningful change and a new era of accountability and respect in entertainment.