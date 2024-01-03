Minor National Decline in Quits Rate; Resilience in Healthcare Sector

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national quits rate, an indicator of the number of employees resigning from their jobs as a percentage of total employment, saw a minor decline towards the end of November. The number of quits decreased nationally from 3.6 million in October to 3.5 million in November, and the quits rate dropped from 2.3% to 2.2%.

Contrary Trend in Healthcare and Social Assistance Sector

Despite the overall national decline, the healthcare and social assistance sector showed resilience. Quits in this sector remained fairly consistent, with a small decrease from 496,000 in October to 492,000 in November, maintaining a quits rate of 2.3% for both months. This consistency also aligned with the quits rate of September.

Returning to Pre-pandemic Levels

The Bureau of Labor Statistics observes that the quits rate is just one measure of the labor market, which is exhibiting signs of returning to pre-pandemic levels. Job openings in the country remained relatively steady at 8.8 million. However, the number of hires and total separations saw decreases to 5.5 million and 5.3 million, respectively.

Stability in Healthcare and Social Assistance Sector

In the healthcare and social assistance sector, job openings slightly increased from 1.69 million in October to 1.71 million in November. On the contrary, the number of hires slightly decreased from 787,000 to 779,000.

While the labor market is gradually cooling and returning to a more balanced state, the consistency in the healthcare and social assistance sector indicates the sector’s resilience in face of changing employment trends. As the Federal Reserve considers interest rate adjustments to control inflation, the state of the labor market will undoubtedly influence their decision.