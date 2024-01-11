en English
Science & Technology

Minor Earthquake Shakes Northwest Louisiana: First of the Year in Red River Parish

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST
Minor Earthquake Shakes Northwest Louisiana: First of the Year in Red River Parish

In a region more accustomed to weather-related alerts, an unusual event jolted the residents of Northwest Louisiana awake on Thursday morning: a minor earthquake. The tremor, which struck near Hall Summit, was confirmed by both the National Weather Service and the United States Geological Survey and registered a magnitude of 2.8. This seismic activity is the first to rattle Red River Parish in 2024.

An Uncommon Occurrence

Earthquakes in Louisiana are not a common occurrence, with the last recorded tremor taking place on November 11, 2022. Slightly stronger than the recent one, it registered a magnitude of 3.0 and occurred 12 miles northwest of Shreveport. Both quakes happened early on a Thursday morning, a coincidence that is likely to have increased their impact on the local population.

Understanding the Magnitude

Earthquakes measuring between 3.0 and 3.9 are classified as minor. To put this into perspective, a quake with a magnitude of 6.0 is considered strong, while one of 8.0 or higher is categorized as a ‘great earthquake’. The recent seismic event in Hall Summit, therefore, was far from catastrophic, but it was significant enough to be felt by those living in the vicinity.

The Science Behind

Earthquakes are caused by the movement of tectonic plates. These shifts release energy in waves that travel through the earth’s crust, resulting in the shaking that we associate with earthquakes. While Louisiana is not typically known for its seismic activity, these minor tremors serve as a reminder that the state is not immune to the forces that shape our planet.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

