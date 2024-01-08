en English
Minor Earthquake Shakes Crandon, Wisconsin: No Immediate Damage Reported

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:23 am EST
Minor Earthquake Shakes Crandon, Wisconsin: No Immediate Damage Reported

A minor earthquake of magnitude 2.5 jolted the serene environment near Crandon, Wisconsin, at approximately 7:05 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The Forest County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls from citizens who reported feeling the ground shake beneath them. The tremors were felt primarily around the vicinity of Mole Lake, located 2.5 miles northeast of the epicenter.

Residents Report Unusual Seismic Activity

Reports of the quake quickly filled social media channels, with the Crandon Fire Department acknowledging the event in a Facebook post. They described the earthquake as a phenomenon occurring ‘deep underground between Mole Lake and Lake Metonga near the Crandon Airport.’ Some 66 residents reported the rumbling and shaking to the USGS, most categorizing it as being of weak to light intensity.

No Immediate Damage or Injuries Reported

Despite the unusual seismic activity, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries associated with the earthquake. Earthquakes of this magnitude, between 2.5 and 5.4, can be felt but seldom cause significant harm, according to USGS officials. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office, having received several calls concerning the event, announced no immediate damages or injuries.

The Rarity of Earthquakes in the Crandon Area

Occurrences of earthquakes in the Crandon area are relatively rare. This recent seismic activity has therefore drawn attention to the infrequency of such natural phenomena in the region. The USGS continues to monitor and report on seismic activities, offering invaluable data about the location, magnitude, and potential implications of earthquakes across the nation.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

