Minor Earthquake Shakes Crandon, Wisconsin: No Immediate Damage Reported

A minor earthquake of magnitude 2.5 jolted the serene environment near Crandon, Wisconsin, at approximately 7:05 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The Forest County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls from citizens who reported feeling the ground shake beneath them. The tremors were felt primarily around the vicinity of Mole Lake, located 2.5 miles northeast of the epicenter.

Residents Report Unusual Seismic Activity

Reports of the quake quickly filled social media channels, with the Crandon Fire Department acknowledging the event in a Facebook post. They described the earthquake as a phenomenon occurring ‘deep underground between Mole Lake and Lake Metonga near the Crandon Airport.’ Some 66 residents reported the rumbling and shaking to the USGS, most categorizing it as being of weak to light intensity.

No Immediate Damage or Injuries Reported

Despite the unusual seismic activity, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries associated with the earthquake. Earthquakes of this magnitude, between 2.5 and 5.4, can be felt but seldom cause significant harm, according to USGS officials. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office, having received several calls concerning the event, announced no immediate damages or injuries.

The Rarity of Earthquakes in the Crandon Area

Occurrences of earthquakes in the Crandon area are relatively rare. This recent seismic activity has therefore drawn attention to the infrequency of such natural phenomena in the region. The USGS continues to monitor and report on seismic activities, offering invaluable data about the location, magnitude, and potential implications of earthquakes across the nation.