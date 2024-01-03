en English
Science & Technology

Minor Earthquake Shakes Concord, New Hampshire: Second in a Fortnight

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:34 pm EST
A minor earthquake of magnitude 2.0 shook the Concord region of New Hampshire, marking the second such event in less than two weeks. The US Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the seismic activity, which was recorded at 2:49 p.m. on a Wednesday afternoon. The epicenter of the tremor was identified less than 2 miles west-northwest of Loudon, just south of the intersection of Old Shaker and Lovejoy roads, near Pine Island Brook.

Seismic Activity in New Hampshire

While not a common occurrence, New Hampshire has witnessed its fair share of seismic activity. This recent tremor follows a 2.7 magnitude quake that occurred near the Steeplegate Mall in Concord on December 23rd. According to USGS data, there were 10 reported earthquakes in the state in 2023, all with magnitudes under 3.0, causing no reported damages.

Earthquake History and Perception

The most significant earthquakes in New Hampshire’s recorded history took place four days apart in December 1940, both with a magnitude of 5.6, centered in the Ossipee area. More recently, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake in 2012 centered in southern Maine was felt as far away as Connecticut. In 1982, the Laconia and Sanbornton area experienced a quake with a magnitude of at least 4.0.

Public Reaction and Future Preparations

Despite the low magnitude of the recent earthquakes, they have been felt by local residents. Some WMUR viewers reported feeling the recent 2.0 tremor. These repeated seismic activities highlight the need for increased public awareness and preparedness for potential future earthquakes, even in regions like New Hampshire where such events are not as frequent.

Science & Technology United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

