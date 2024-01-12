en English
Minnesota’s Broadband Revolution: Bridging the Urban-Rural Digital Divide

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:53 pm EST
In an effort to bridge the digital chasm dividing urban and rural communities, Minnesota is set to revolutionize its internet infrastructure, delivering high-speed connectivity to its rural residents. This initiative is expected to transform their lives in various sectors, including education, healthcare, business, and communication.

Enhancing Rural Connectivity

Minnesota’s governor, Tim Walz, recently visited BevComm, a broadband provider in Blue Earth, to highlight the state’s strides in extending robust internet access to underserved areas. Over the past year, the state’s investments have facilitated the provision of broadband services to 46,000 homes and businesses that previously grappled with limited or unreliable connectivity.

Investments and Grants

Recent efforts include allocating $100 million in December for 61 projects, expected to benefit 33,000 homes and businesses. This followed a $67 million grant in June, earmarked for 30 projects that would reach 13,100 homes and businesses. Additionally, last year saw the signing of a law that allocated another $100 million for the cause, with $50 million in grants set to be awarded next month.

Internet as a Critical Infrastructure

Walz has championed broadband access as a crucial infrastructure, highlighting its role in spurring economic development, enhancing healthcare services, and boosting education in rural areas. The governor’s visit to BevComm offered a firsthand glimpse of how state investments are helping to close the digital divide. While acknowledging the need for continued progress, the administration expressed optimism that their broadband expansion agenda is successfully connecting more Minnesotans across the state.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

