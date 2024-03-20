Minnesota Jail Penalized for Inhumane Treatment: Inmate Denied Food, Water Over 2 Days

The Otter Tail County Jail in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, has faced severe penalties from the Department of Corrections following a disturbing incident where an inmate was deprived of food and water as punishment. This punitive measure came after the inmate smeared feces within his cell and refused to clean it, leading to over two days of deprivation.

Violation of State Regulations

The Department of Corrections has stepped in, citing a clear violation of state regulations that strictly prohibit the withholding of food from detainees as a form of punishment. The inmate, forced into a dire situation, resorted to drinking toilet water and his own urine to quench his thirst, a detail that highlights the extent of the neglect. Staff observed the inmate ingesting his own feces out of hunger, yet failed to provide the necessary medical or mental health support promptly.

Immediate Actions and Penalties

As a consequence of these actions, the Otter Tail County Jail has been ordered to transfer all current inmates to other facilities and is now restricted to holding new inmates for no more than 72 hours. This decision underscores the severity of the jail's failure to adhere to humane treatment standards and its potential to cause life-threatening harm. Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons expressed regret over the incident, assuring cooperation with the Department of Corrections to implement required changes and ensure such incidents do not recur.

Path to Rehabilitation

Restoring the jail's license to full operation is contingent upon completing all corrective actions mandated by the state. This includes comprehensive refresher and remedial training for jail staff on proper inmate supervision, rights, and the identification of mental illness signs. The incident has sparked a broader discussion on the treatment of inmates and the importance of maintaining basic human rights and dignity within correctional facilities.

This episode serves as a critical reminder of the responsibilities that come with the management and care of inmates. It highlights the necessity of upholding standards that protect the health and safety of those in custody, ensuring that punitive measures do not cross the line into inhumane treatment.