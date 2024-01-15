Minnesota Grapples with Extended Wind Chill Advisory and Flood Watch

The National Weather Service in Duluth has prolonged the wind chill advisory, enveloping almost the entirety of Minnesota until noon Tuesday. The state is bracing for wind chills of a bone-chilling 35 degrees below zero, attributed to gusts surging up to 20 mph.

Advertisment

Brainerd's Bitter Forecast

In Brainerd, the forecast isn't promising respite, predicting a low of 10 degrees below zero on Tuesday morning. The potential wind chills are anticipated to range from 20 to 30 degrees below zero. The night isn't expected to bring much relief either, with a frigid low of 5 degrees below zero and wind gusts fluctuating between 15-20 mph.

The Consequences of Severe Cold

Advertisment

The severe cold brings with it the lurking risk of frostbite, threatening exposed skin within a mere 30 minutes. This has prompted advice for residents to dress warmly, adequately encapsulating themselves against the cold, and exercise extreme caution when venturing outdoors.

Flood Watch for Mississippi River at Fort Ripley

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service hasn't just been monitoring the cold. They've also issued a flood watch for the Mississippi River at Fort Ripley. The cause of concern is a suspected ice jam downstream, leading to an alarming rise in water levels, which could trigger lowland flooding. Over the weekend, the river at Fort Ripley has witnessed a significant surge in levels. Residents in the vicinity are urged to maintain high alert for possible flood warnings and are advised to report any observed flooding to authorities without delay.