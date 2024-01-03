Minnesota Firm Acquires San Antonio Medical Office Building in Expansion

Davis, a Minnesota-based healthcare real estate investment firm, has acquired a medical office building located at 5788 Eckhert Road on the Northwest Side of the city. The acquisition, recorded with Bexar County in December, did not publicly disclose its financial terms, however, a deed of trust indicates the transaction involved two tranches, amounting to $22.93 million.

A Look at the Acquired Property

The property, spanning 211,000 square feet, was previously estimated to be worth around $9.5 million according to Bexar County tax records. The building was formerly owned by Dallas-based Clearview Investments Ltd. and is currently occupied by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Davis’ Portfolio and Operations

Davis primarily focuses on medical office properties in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, with most of its portfolio consisting of Minnesota properties. The firm, however, has also undertaken developments in other states.

Insights into the Medical Office Market

Alongside this acquisition, the Sunset at Treeline medical office development in Alamo Heights has achieved full occupancy following recent leasing deals. Chad Gunter, Transwestern Senior Vice President, expressed optimism about the city’s medical office market. He anticipates a robust performance in 2024, attributing this to the success of hospital systems in attracting more tenants and doctors.