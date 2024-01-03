en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Minnesota Embraces Winter with Array of Festivals

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:07 pm EST
Minnesota Embraces Winter with Array of Festivals

Minnesota, the ‘Icebox of the Nation’, is unabashedly embracing the winter season, scheduling an array of winter festivals that cater to all ages and interests despite the unpredictable weather. These festivals, a testament to the resilience and enthusiasm of Minnesotans, feature everything from unique games and ice-based sports to cozy cultural celebrations and snow sculpting competitions.

Winter Festivals Creating Warmth in the Cold

IceBox Days, an annual festival in International Falls, stands out with its unique frozen turkey bowling and ‘smoosh’ races, while the Hygge Festival in Grand Marais offers a cozy retreat. The Ely Winter Festival pays tribute to local culture with a captivating snow sculpting competition. In Moorhead, the Frostival spreads winter cheer over six weeks with a plethora of activities.

Volunteer-Led Activities and Ice-Based Sports

The Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes and Ice Fest in Thief River Falls are powered by community spirit, hosting a range of volunteer-led activities and ice-based sports. Festivals in Crosslake and Nisswa, namely WinterFest and the Winter Jubilee, offer family-friendly fun, parades, and competitions.

Golf Courses on Frozen Lakes and Charity Plunges

Wayzata’s Chilly Open transforms Lake Minnetonka into vibrant golf courses, while the United We Shiver Plunge in Elk River forms part of a broader celebration. Bock Fest gleefully signals the end of winter, while Owatonna’s Bold & Cold and St. Peter’s WinterFest extend the season’s festivities with more winter activities.

Iconic Celebrations and Themed Ice Bars

The Sleigh & Cutter Festival in Waseca showcases enchanting horse-drawn sleighs, while Rochester’s SocialICE features themed ice bars and sculptures, making these festivals iconic celebrations of Minnesota’s winter. As the state plunges into the heart of winter, residents and visitors alike are encouraged to take part in these festivities, immersing themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of Minnesota.

0
Travel & Tourism United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
1 min ago
Paddle Through History: Guided Kayak Tour Over Sunken Town of Old Harrison
History, submerged under the waters of the Chickamauga Dam since 1940, is being unveiled, not in the form of an archaeological dig, but as a unique kayak tour over the lost town of Old Harrison. Scheduled for the weekends of March 3rd and March 16th, the tour invites participants aged 14 and above to explore
Paddle Through History: Guided Kayak Tour Over Sunken Town of Old Harrison
Wizz Air Woos Travelers with Unbeatable Flight Savings via Loyalty Scheme
16 mins ago
Wizz Air Woos Travelers with Unbeatable Flight Savings via Loyalty Scheme
Affordable F1 Holiday Packages: Experience Formula 1 Races Abroad Without Breaking the Bank
25 mins ago
Affordable F1 Holiday Packages: Experience Formula 1 Races Abroad Without Breaking the Bank
Philippine Airlines Boosts Flight Network from Cebu, Aims to Foster Tourism and Business Connections
4 mins ago
Philippine Airlines Boosts Flight Network from Cebu, Aims to Foster Tourism and Business Connections
Tulum's Tourism Boom: The Impact of New Infrastructure and the Tren Maya
13 mins ago
Tulum's Tourism Boom: The Impact of New Infrastructure and the Tren Maya
Hotels for Trial and CORT Partner to Elevate Legal Professionals' Travel Experience
15 mins ago
Hotels for Trial and CORT Partner to Elevate Legal Professionals' Travel Experience
Latest Headlines
World News
Palm Coast Resident Faces Multiple Charges: Community Safety in Question
1 min
Palm Coast Resident Faces Multiple Charges: Community Safety in Question
A Glimpse into Recent Pakistani Events: From Sports to Politics
1 min
A Glimpse into Recent Pakistani Events: From Sports to Politics
St. Louis: A Year-end Review of Sports, Education, and Crime
2 mins
St. Louis: A Year-end Review of Sports, Education, and Crime
Betting Odds Unveiled for RTE's Dancing With The Stars: Who's Leading the Race?
3 mins
Betting Odds Unveiled for RTE's Dancing With The Stars: Who's Leading the Race?
Municipal Election Heats Up: Incumbents and Challengers Gear Up for the Battle
4 mins
Municipal Election Heats Up: Incumbents and Challengers Gear Up for the Battle
Birmingham Man's Unexpected Cancer Diagnosis Spotlights Brain Tumor Research Underfunding
6 mins
Birmingham Man's Unexpected Cancer Diagnosis Spotlights Brain Tumor Research Underfunding
Robie Field Set for Upgrades as Gorham Town Council Pushes for Improvements
6 mins
Robie Field Set for Upgrades as Gorham Town Council Pushes for Improvements
Weston McKennie: A Testament to Growth and Resilience at Juventus
7 mins
Weston McKennie: A Testament to Growth and Resilience at Juventus
Decoding a Decade of Failed Revolutions: An Exploration into Global Protests
7 mins
Decoding a Decade of Failed Revolutions: An Exploration into Global Protests
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
21 mins
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2 hours
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
2 hours
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
2 hours
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
2 hours
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
2 hours
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
2 hours
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
2 hours
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app