Minnesota Driver Charged in Fatal Pedestrian Crash Claims 'Air Guitar' Distraction

In a shocking incident on March 21 in Carlton County, Minnesota, 21-year-old Brent Keranen has been charged with criminal vehicular manslaughter after allegedly striking and killing 61-year-old pedestrian Justin McNeil. Keranen, reportedly engaged in 'jamming out' and playing 'air guitar' while driving, veered off Highway 73, resulting in the fatal collision.

Distraction Leads to Tragedy

According to police reports, Keranen was immersed in a song on the radio, leading him to play 'air guitar' moments before the crash. This distraction caused him to lose control of his vehicle, veering off the road and fatally striking McNeil, who was walking on the shoulder. Despite the immediate deployment of airbags, Keranen claimed he was unaware of the collision until afterwards. His vehicle was reportedly moving at a speed of 52 mph in a 40 mph zone, with his cruise control engaged at the time of the incident.

Previous Incidents and Legal Proceedings

Keranen's driving history reveals prior offenses, including a recent incident where he allegedly struck a state patrol trooper’s vehicle after falling asleep at the wheel. Despite these incidents, Keranen's blood alcohol content was reported at 0.06, below the legal limit of 0.08. However, authorities are awaiting further results from a blood sample sent for testing. As the legal process unfolds, it remains unclear if Keranen has entered a plea or appointed an attorney to represent his case.

Implications and Reflections

This tragic event underscores the critical importance of driver attention and the potentially lethal consequences of distractions behind the wheel. As Keranen faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted, this case prompts a broader discussion on road safety and the need for heightened awareness and responsibility among drivers. The community mourns the loss of McNeil, whose untimely death serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of distracted driving.