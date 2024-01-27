Minnesota Corporations Quietly Resume Financial Support to Election Objectors

In an unprecedented turn of events, several prominent Minnesota corporations have discreetly resumed their financial support for politicians who disputed the 2020 U.S. Presidential election results. This comes after these corporations, including UnitedHealth Group, Target, U.S. Bancorp, and Cargill, initially paused their campaign contributions following the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Resurgence of Financial Backing

A recent analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) records conducted by the Star Tribune revealed that these corporations have cumulatively donated over $400,000 to the campaigns of politicians who opposed President Joe Biden's victory. This quiet resurgence indicates a return to standard spending practices, primarily to secure access to power corridors.

Initial Solidarity and Subsequent Divergence

Companies like Best Buy and General Mills were among the first to halt donations to election objectors after the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. While General Mills has continued to withhold its financial support, Best Buy has reversed its decision and resumed contributions. This divergence underlines the complexities of corporate political engagement in an increasingly polarized society.

Stalwarts of Principle

Minnesota-based companies Medtronic and 3M also suspended donations following the insurrection. However, unlike other corporations, they have not resumed funding any election objectors. Medtronic, although headquartered in Ireland, operates primarily from Fridley, Minnesota. The company has restructured its political donation policy to prioritize candidates' alignment with its core values and the principles of American democracy.