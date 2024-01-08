en English
Minnesota Communities Turn to Environment-friendly Traction Grit as Road Salt Alternative

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:19 pm EST
Minnesota Communities Turn to Environment-friendly Traction Grit as Road Salt Alternative

Winter in Minnesota is a challenging time, not just for the residents bracing the cold but also for the environment grappling with the widespread use of road salt. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency warns that this seemingly harmless substance poses a significant threat to the waterways, with a single teaspoon of salt having the potential to permanently pollute five gallons of water.

The Price of Salt

It’s not just environmental damage that’s a concern. The issue extends to affecting household pets. Henry LaBounta, a new Minneapolis resident and East Isles Neighborhood Association board member, has observed the high salt levels on sidewalks impacting his dog. It’s a problem that many pet owners face during the winter months when their furry friends can suffer from salt burns on their paws.

An Eco-Friendly Alternative

To address this mounting problem, a grant from the Mississippi Watershed Management Organization has initiated an eco-friendly solution. Residents of East Isles and the Wedge neighborhood now have access to free traction grit, provided by Frattalone’s Hardware & Garden, as an alternative to salt. Traction grit does not melt ice but offers a non-polluting way to enhance footing on icy surfaces. What’s more, it can be swept up and reused, adding to its environmental credentials.

Educating the Community

The goal of this initiative is not just to provide an alternative but to educate the community on the proper use of salt. The aim is to promote the use of minimal amounts for de-icing, and encouraging proactive snow removal to prevent ice formation in the first place. To this end, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency offers Smart Salt training aimed at teaching correct salt application to reduce its environmental impact. The move towards a more eco-friendly winter is on, and it’s starting with Minnesota’s streets.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

