Minneapolis Selected to Host International Rotary Convention in 2029

Minneapolis, a city renowned for its vibrant culture and economic prosperity, has been officially chosen as the host for the International Rotary Convention 2029. The official proclamation was made at 3 p.m. on Monday by a collection of influential figures, among them Governor Tim Walz, International Rotary Vice President Pat Merryweather-Arges, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Expected Economic and Social Impact

With the convention expected to draw more than 15,000 Rotary members from around 150 countries, the anticipated economic impact on Minneapolis is substantial, with estimates surpassing $50 million. The influx of international visitors for the convention will not only boost local businesses but also elevate the city's global standing as a hub for significant international events.

About the Rotary Organization

The Rotary organization is a global network of over 1.4 million members and approximately 46,000 clubs, dedicated to promoting service, integrity, and fostering world understanding, goodwill, and peace. This mission is carried out through the collaborative efforts of business, professional, and community leaders worldwide.

Minneapolis: A Venue for International Gatherings

The selection of Minneapolis as the host city for the upcoming Rotary convention underlines the city's reputation as a significant venue for international gatherings. The city's infrastructure, hospitality, and commitment to fostering international relationships make it an ideal choice for such an event. This decision brings to the fore the economic and social benefits such events offer to the host city, furthering its development and global standing.

The current year's Rotary convention is set to take place in Singapore, another city recognized for its global appeal and hospitality. The anticipation for the future convention in Minneapolis has already begun, marking an exciting chapter in the city's history.