Minneapolis Nonprofit Proposes Hyperloop to Connect Twin Cities and Rochester

Seeking to revolutionize transport in Minnesota, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit, Global Wellness Connections, has proposed a high-speed hyperloop system. The ambitious project aims to connect the Twin Cities and Rochester, offering a rapid 15-minute transit between the two cities. This proposal has been submitted to the Metropolitan Council, with the organization seeking $2 million in funding to conduct a feasibility study.

An Unproven Technology

The hyperloop technology, which theoretically can reach speeds of up to 700 mph, was initially conceptualized by tech mogul Elon Musk. However, it has yet to be implemented for passenger transportation anywhere globally. Despite this, proponents of the hyperloop system believe it could significantly strengthen the medical, healthcare, and life sciences corridor between the Twin Cities and Rochester, offering a swift link to the Mayo Clinic.

A Contentious Proposal

Yet, the hyperloop proposal is not without its critics. Some experts express skepticism regarding the technology's feasibility, questioning its safety and practicality. They argue in favor of a more conventional train system as a more realistic and reliable transportation solution. Additionally, concerns have been raised about the financial viability of such an endeavor, especially in light of Hyperloop One, a similar company, ceasing operations last year.

Awaiting a Decision

The Metropolitan Council's Transportation Advisory Board is currently reviewing Global Wellness Connections' application, along with several others. A decision is expected during the summer. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is not currently studying hyperloop technology. Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Transportation appears disinclined to fund hyperloop projects with government money. This skepticism is understandable, considering there has been no rail connection between the Twin Cities and Rochester since 1963, and a previous feasibility study for a hyperloop in the Great Lakes region, though promising, has seen little progress.