Minneapolis Hospitality Market Faces Challenges Despite Boom in Hotel Openings

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:49 am EST
The landscape of downtown Minneapolis has been transformed with the addition of six new hotels in five buildings in 2022. This represents the most significant number of hotel openings in the city in decades, bringing the total to 40 hotels with approximately 9,200 rooms, according to hospitality industry tracker, STR.

Minneapolis’s Hospitality Market Challenges

However, despite this growth, the hospitality market in Minneapolis faces significant challenges. The city is currently one of the two worst hotel markets in the country. The overall Twin Cities market ranks 24th out of the top 25 for hotel occupancy in January. Predominantly depending on business and conference travelers, a sector that has been slow to recover post-pandemic, Minneapolis’s hospitality market struggles to keep up.

New Hotels, More Rooms

The new hotels, projects by Graves Hospitality, JR Hospitality, and Hawkeye Hotels, have added 875 rooms to the market. However, the average occupancy rate for downtown hotels was only 32.7% in January, drastically lower than the national rate of 53.1%. The Hilton Hotel, despite a significant increase in revenue since the peak of the pandemic, faces potential foreclosure.

Optimism Amid Challenges

Despite these challenges, some hotel operators remain optimistic about recovery. They point to an uptick in business travel as a positive sign. The Four Seasons, the first five-star hotel in Minnesota, and Hotel Indigo are among the new establishments creating a buzz and potentially attracting new demand. Meanwhile, the West Hotel is slated to open in Minneapolis in early 2024, offering 123 rooms and 6,500 square feet of meeting space. It will feature a stone cellar cocktail bar and a rooftop bar, among other amenities.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

