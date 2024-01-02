en English
Society

Minneapolis Homeless Encampment Residents Sue Mayor to Avert Eviction

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:30 pm EST
Minneapolis Homeless Encampment Residents Sue Mayor to Avert Eviction

Two residents of Minneapolis’s Camp Nenookaasi, a homeless encampment, have taken legal action against Mayor Jacob Frey, aiming to thwart the impending eviction set for January 4. Cheryl Sagataw and DeAnthony Barnes, the plaintiffs, don’t represent only themselves but stand for the entire community of the encampment. They argue that the planned eviction would leave them and others exposed to the harsh Minnesota winter, without any shelter.

Alleged Constitutional Violations

The lawsuit contends that the city’s plan to disband the camp and ruin residents’ property without due process infringes upon their Fourth and 14th Amendment rights. Moreover, it claims that barring them from camping, without presenting a reasonable alternative for shelter, breaches the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

City’s Stand on Encampment Closure

Despite the lawsuit, the city has expressed its intention to move ahead with the encampment’s closure, citing health and safety issues. These concerns have been fuelled by a recent homicide at the encampment. The eviction had already been postponed twice as the city attempted to arrange housing options for the camp’s inhabitants. In addition to this, the Salvation Army and Rescue Now are speculated to provide additional shelter beds. The plaintiff’s legal counsel has requested a speedy hearing for a temporary restraining order against the eviction.

Reflection of Past Legal Battles

This case mirrors previous legal confrontations, like the 2020 ACLU lawsuit against Minneapolis for their handling of homeless encampments and the destruction of personal property. The land where Camp Nenookaasi stands is destined to be sold to the Indigenous Peoples Task Force, with plans to develop an art and wellness center on the site.

Society United States
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

