Minneapolis High School Cancels Classes After Race-Fueled Fights Involve Parents

In a disturbing turn of events, St. Louis Park High School in Minneapolis had to cancel classes on Friday as a series of confrontations on Thursday spiraled out of control. The altercations, initially between African-American and Somali students, later included non-employee adults engaging in physical disputes with students, leading to the arrest of two individuals, Abreeha Annalisa Smith and Latoys Renail Milon. Both were later released without charges.

Conflict Escalates Amid Allegations of Racial Motivation

The school reported that the first altercation occurred during the school day, promptly handled by teachers and staff. However, the situation worsened at the day's end when adults, who were not affiliated with the school, became involved in a physical dispute with students.

One of the students involved in the fight, Sanaiah Milon, Latoys Milon's daughter, claimed the conflict had personal roots, countering the narrative that it was racially motivated. Despite her assertions, school officials are probing into the likelihood of racial motivations behind the clashes.

Social Media Footage Reveals the Chaos

Chilling videos depicting the violent incidents have circulated on social media, setting off alarms among parents and the local community. In one such video, Latoys Milon is seen arriving at the school with her older daughter after learning about the initial altercation. The situation escalated dramatically from there.

Police Presence and School's Response

St. Louis police have pointed fingers at the adults for instigating the second fight. Latoys Milon, however, has fervently denied accusations of racial motives for the incident and being part of the altercation. The school has been without a police presence since late August due to changes in the law concerning the use of force by officers. The school is continuing its investigation into the incident and remained closed on Friday, barring entry to students, families, and the public.