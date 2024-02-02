Minerals Technologies Inc. Posts Record Revenue in Q4 2023

Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) has announced a record revenue of $524.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, surpassing all previous earnings. The posting marks an earnings surprise of 2.40%, with quarterly earnings reaching $1.28 per share. This strong show of financial performance comes despite the company's shares losing about 8.4% since the year's start, contrasting sharply with the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

Key Financial Metrics

MTI's financial report for the full year of 2023 indicates a robust year for the company. The company reported an overall revenue of $2.17 billion and an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.21, excluding special items. This performance is characterized by a strong cash flow from operations, totaling $234 million, resulting in a free cash flow of $140 million. MTI has also reduced its debt by $49 million, bringing its net leverage ratio down to 1.9 times EBITDA.

Segment-wise Growth

MTI's Consumer Specialties and Engineered Solutions segments showed marked improvements. The Consumer Specialties segment reported sales of $1.16 billion, reflecting a 3% increase over the prior year. Similarly, the Engineered Solutions segment recorded sales of $1.01 billion, up 1% from the previous year. These growth figures demonstrate the company's successful reorganization around its core technologies and markets, and set the stage for its 5-year financial targets.

Looking Forward

MTI is set to host a conference call discussing these results and future expectations. The company has made it clear that it remains committed to serving a diverse range of consumer and industrial markets globally, reporting sales of $2.2 billion in 2023. The record revenue, coupled with strong financial positioning and strategic alignment with market needs, places MTI on a strong footing for future growth and profitability.