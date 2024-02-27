Mineral Area College Reveals Cutting-edge HVAC/R Tech Center, Boosts Career Training Opportunities

Mineral Area College (MAC) in Park Hills marked a significant milestone with the grand opening of its new 4,800-square-foot HVAC/R Technologies Center on February 23. Located near the Flat River Road entrance, this facility is set to revolutionize the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVAC/R) Technologies program, offering students unparalleled hands-on training opportunities. Attended by MAC staff, students, community leaders, and business owners, the event underscored the program's importance in meeting the demand for skilled HVAC/R professionals.

Advertisment

Meeting Industry Demand with Cutting-Edge Training

The HVAC/R program, kicking off in the fall 2023 semester, is designed to equip students with practical skills through hands-on experience with state-of-the-art equipment. MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour, addressing past skepticism about the program's viability, highlighted its success in attracting eager students and qualified instructors. The program offers a comprehensive curriculum for a one-year certificate and a two-year Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree, aiming to meet the high demand for skilled workers in the HVAC/R field.

Significant Financial Backing and Community Support

Advertisment

The development of the HVAC/R Technologies Center was made possible through a $738k funding from a Workforce Training Initiative, comprising a Community Block Development Grant (CDBG) and Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) Tax Credits from the State of Missouri. An additional $75k was contributed by MAC, showcasing the college and community's commitment to providing high-demand training programs to the region. This financial support reflects the program's importance in bolstering local workforce capabilities and the economy.

Pathways to Success for MAC Students

The HVAC/R Technologies Center is not just a building; it's a beacon of opportunity for MAC students, offering them a pathway to successful careers in a high-demand industry. With the program now in full swing, students have access to financial assistance, ensuring that those who aspire to excel in the HVAC/R field can pursue their dreams without financial barriers. For additional details or assistance, prospective students are encouraged to reach out to program instructor Jason Church or Josh Keller, Career and Technical Education Program coordinator.

As the HVAC/R Technologies Center begins its journey, it stands as a testament to MAC's dedication to education, innovation, and community development. The center is poised to become a cornerstone of excellence in vocational training, preparing the next generation of skilled professionals ready to tackle the challenges of the HVAC/R industry.