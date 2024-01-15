Milwaukee YMCA Honors Dr. King, Calls for Dialogue on Equity

On the 15th of January, 2024, a throng of attendees converged on the Potawatomi Casino Hotel to partake in a celebration to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., organized by the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee. The congregation included public officials, faith figures, business magnates, and representatives from various non-profit organizations, all gathered to underscore the significance of unity, dialogue, and equity in our society.

Deliberate Dialogues Series: A Call to Action

The event served as a call to action for community members to participate in the YMCA's Deliberate Dialogues Series, scheduled for January 16-18. The series aims to delve into the critical themes of diversity, equity, and inclusion, fostering broader community engagement in these pivotal conversations. Leila Wright, the Vice President of Mission Advancement, emphasized Dr. King's enduring legacy in today's divided society and the importance of the YMCA's 27-year tradition in organizing the MLK Day event to foster unity and safe spaces for dialogue.

Recognizing the Efforts of Local Nonprofits

The program also shone a light on the tireless efforts of local nonprofits. It featured inspiring speeches from Governor Tony Evers, Senator Tammy Baldwin, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, County Executive David Crowley, and a student representative from the Youth Development Writing Contest.

Encouraging Business and Health Leaders to Advance Equity Initiatives

Health organizations such as Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin and Aurora Health Care, along with business leaders from Northwestern Mutual, Potawatomi Casino, GE Healthcare, Molson Coors, and more, showed up in force to support and advance equity initiatives. The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee, with a history spanning over 165 years, reaffirms its commitment to the betterment of Milwaukee County through its three locations and over 80 program sites, fostering healthy families and a robust community.