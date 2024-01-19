Milwaukee Public Schools' Equity Memo Sparks Controversy and Discussion

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) has circulated a memorandum underscoring the necessity for a discrepant allocation of resources and services to attain equity among students. This 33-page memo, focusing on the issue of student discipline disproportionality, outlines directives about anti-racism, equity, and 'whiteness.' Significantly, it sheds light on the pervasive presence of 'whiteness' in educational practices and urges educators to introspect on their worldviews and practices that are anchored in whiteness, including inbuilt racist beliefs.

Advertisment

Equity Versus Equality

The memo emphasizes the difference between 'equality' and 'equity'. The former refers to a uniform distribution, while the latter refers to distribution based on individual needs. To ensure equal opportunity in education, the memo suggests that equity may necessitate an unequal allocation of resources.

Perspective on Whiteness

Advertisment

A notable part of the memo includes a link to a video about white privilege and guides on how to promote 'anti-racism'. It also recommends definitions from critical race theory advocate Ibram X. Kendi and discusses the 'Stages of White Racial Identity Development'. These aspects of the memo have sparked conversations about race and resource distribution.

Criticism and Controversy

The memo has received criticism from Young America's Foundation (YAF), indicating it represents a shift from a merit-based system to one centered on race. Jasmyn Jordan, YAF's national chairwoman, in a conversation with Fox News, condemned the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives outlined in the memo as opposed to racial equality and inclusion. MPS has not disclosed the scope of the memo's distribution.